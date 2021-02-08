MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $722.71. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $724.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.