MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.90 on Monday, hitting $270.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,654. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $266.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

