MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.01. 47,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,421. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

