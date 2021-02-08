MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 19,912 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.87. 316,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

