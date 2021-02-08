MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,889 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. 171,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

