MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 66,346 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,346 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,892,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,912. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.