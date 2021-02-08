MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 9,295 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Danaher by 60.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $220.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

