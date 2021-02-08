MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 5.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.30. 915,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,927,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Paul Galant acquired 14,500 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $101,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein acquired 700,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $4,977,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,464,597 shares of company stock valued at $26,235,288.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $8,830,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $4,075,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

