Multiplier Market Capitalization Reaches $13.18 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $497,084.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,450,120 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

