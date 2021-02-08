Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Sells $99,429.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $14.42. 3,865,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $326,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $62,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

