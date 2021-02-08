Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 5.4%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.40. 127,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 199,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYO. Sidoti upped their price objective on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Myomo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.