Myriad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $88,179.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $6.84 million and $88,179.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,767,589,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

