MyWish Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, MyWish has traded 72.6% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $79,882.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.