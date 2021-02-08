NAGA Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. NAGA has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $25,952.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

