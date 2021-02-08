NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Up 9.1%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 3,112,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,363,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.