NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 827,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 948,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

