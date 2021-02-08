NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells $510,289.00 in Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $510,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,718,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NK stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. 1,194,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,953. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NantKwest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

