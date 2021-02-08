Narrative (NRVE) Reaches Market Cap of $47,247.54

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Narrative token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $47,247.54 and $41.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00172667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00065291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194770 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00061652 BTC.

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

