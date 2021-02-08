Narrative Trading Down 2.6% This Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Narrative has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $47,247.54 and $41.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00172667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00065291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194770 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00061652 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.