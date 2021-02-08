Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0060 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $141,590.30 and approximately $374,691.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,586,582 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.