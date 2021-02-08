National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $3,676,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

