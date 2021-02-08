National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

