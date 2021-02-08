NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.45

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.45 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.75 ($2.28), with a volume of 2668401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.35 ($2.23).

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.71.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

