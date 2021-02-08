Naviaddress Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01049899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,479.80 or 0.05308534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00045048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.