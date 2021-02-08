Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Up 5.6%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 879,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 427,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

