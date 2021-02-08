NEAR Protocol Price Hits $3.22 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00007350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $898.32 million and $137.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,272,211 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

