Neblio Trading Up 30.2% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004158 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,451,462 coins and its circulating supply is 17,047,804 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

