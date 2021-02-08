Neo (NEO) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Neo has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $27.06 or 0.00057919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00170990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00191872 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

