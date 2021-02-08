Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Tops $22.14 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $181.30 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,488.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.52 or 0.03806470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00368540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.01063295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00425279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00358214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00212388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,859,612,104 coins and its circulating supply is 23,862,301,472 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

