NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $75.78 million and $30.60 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00170651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194994 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062196 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.