Nestree (EGG) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $511,513.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,118.22 or 1.00044945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00076419 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

