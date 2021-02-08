NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report sales of $10.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $32.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.94 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $6,363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $713,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $522,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

