Neural Protocol Market Cap Reaches $26,351.15 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded up 158.6% against the dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $26,351.15 and approximately $4,183.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01045693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.05518072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.