Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.14 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

