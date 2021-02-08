New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Stock Price Up 8.8%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 442,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 134,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter.
About New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)
New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.
