New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Stock Price Up 8.8%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 442,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 134,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000.

About New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

