New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.46

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.46 and last traded at $187.31, with a volume of 1742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.54.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,111,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

