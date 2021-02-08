New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.55

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3456468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in New Providence Acquisition by 13.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 866,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

