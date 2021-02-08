Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.07. 718,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 819,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $278.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newpark Resources by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

