Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00175378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00192019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060716 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.