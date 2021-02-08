Newton One Investments LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Apple makes up 1.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

