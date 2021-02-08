Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $936.46 million and $24.64 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.01044613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.85 or 0.05404084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.