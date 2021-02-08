NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.0547 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $340,974.84 and approximately $13,497.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.01077536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00434558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002595 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

