NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,045 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $84.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

