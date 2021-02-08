Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.02 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 15% against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $35.02 million and $689,578.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,679,125 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

