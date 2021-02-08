Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) (ASX:NCK) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) (ASX:NCK) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.34.
About Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX)
