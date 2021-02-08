Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) (ASX:NCK) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) (ASX:NCK) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.34.

Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX)

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, bedroom furniture, mattresses and bases, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

