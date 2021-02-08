Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.72

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 1015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

