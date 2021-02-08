Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report sales of $56.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.20 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $304.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NINE stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nine Energy Service stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Nine Energy Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

