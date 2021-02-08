NIO (NIO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NIO had its “neutral” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

1/12/2021 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.40.

1/11/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – NIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

