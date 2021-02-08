NIX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66,285.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, NIX has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $66,285.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.95 or 0.03938629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00375072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01091822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00437292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00362845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00221508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019831 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,738,523 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

