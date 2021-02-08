Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 10.6% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $52.81. 218,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 193,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

